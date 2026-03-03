News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz was all smiles as he briefly spent time with WTA stars Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva and Maria Sakkari ahead of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1 in men's singles tennis, is gunning for his third Indian Wells title triumph, having won the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in 2023 and 2024.

The 22-year-old's interactions with women's singles tennis' reigning No. 1 Sabalenka, defending Indian Wells champion Andreeva and former No. 3 Sakkari took place during a practice session.

Alcaraz warmly hugged both Sabalenka and Sakkari when they approached him on court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California's Coachella Valley.

The Spaniard also showed some love to Andreeva's pup, Rassy, as the Russian teenager adorably carried the lovable labradoodle in her arms.

Similar scenes unfolded at last year's Wimbledon Championships, where Carlos Alcaraz was approached by WTA stars Leylah Fernandez and Zheng Qinwen after the Spaniard finished a practice session with Emma Raducanu. The Spaniard signed a racket for Fernandez and received a Labubu plush toy from Zheng.

Alcaraz has returned to Indian Wells, one of his favorite stages, with the desire to regain his crown and add a title that would have significant historical implications, as well as in terms of the ATP ranking.

