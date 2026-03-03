Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone

Prominent Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates the jubilant occasion of Holi with a beautiful wish for everyone.
On March 3, the 36-year-old shared a heartfelt wish on his Instagram Story to mark the special occasion.
The post read, “HAPPY HOLI!”
“May this festival of colors bring success, happiness, and positivity to your life.”
Alongside Virat, another legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended Holi wishes to everyone as the festival of colours fills the air with joy and positivity, writing “Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way.”
“If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance!”
The Indian cricket stars' stories quickly garnered significant attention, with fans resharing the post and responding with warm wishes.
These heartwarming Holi messages added to the vibrant Holi celebrations across social media.
On the professional front, Virat Kohli continues to play for India in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a year after announcing retirement from both Test cricket and T20 Internationals formats), focusing his career on the ODI format.