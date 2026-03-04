News
  By Fatima Hassan
Val Chmerkovskiy shares painful health update after emergency hospital rush

The three-time Dancing With the Stars winner, Val Chmerkovskiy, has shared a heartbreaking health update after an emergency rush to the hospital.  

Two days after raising fans' concerns by sharing a disturbing video of himself from a hospital bed, the 39-year-old Ukrainian-American dancer finally shared an update on his recovery. 

On Tuesday, March 3, Val turned to her Instagram account to reveal the new diagnosis, which doctors told him on his recent hospital visit.

'I've just been having vertigo for the past couple of days and had it yesterday, I'm just spinning everywhere," he explained in the viral footage.

He further went on say, "What up, my beautiful people? So, I got BPPV, which isn't too bad, thank God. There’s no tumour in my brain, God forbid. And thankfully, it's not related to my neck injury." 

For those unaware, BPPV (Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo) is a common inner ear disorder causing sudden, brief, and intense episodes of vertigo (spinning) triggered by head movements, such as rolling over in bed or looking up.

However, the popular Dancing With the Stars tour, which halted on Tuesday due to Val Chmerkovskiy's injury, will now resume on March 10.  

During the much-awaited tour, several big names of the dancing industry will flaunt their epic dancing skills, including Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, and Danielle Karagach, and a rotating cast of season 34 standouts.    

