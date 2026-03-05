Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc has revealed a wedding gift that he wants from his teammate Lewis Hamilton.
According to Planet F1, Leclerc joked that his ideal wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton would be a World Championship, but he laughed that he was unsure his teammate would oblige.
Hamilton said in Australia that he has not yet given his Ferrari colleague a wedding present, after he and fiancee Alexandra St Mleux tied the knot ahead of the new Formula 1 campaign.
Leclerc shared photos earlier this week from the couple’s big day, in what appeared to be a small ceremony, with the Ferrari driver confirming a ‘part 2’ would take place next year with their close family and friends.
When asked, Hamilton said he had not bought his teammate a present just yet, explaining that he takes his time in deciding what to send as a gift.
He told media in Melbourne, “I’ve never been married, so definitely haven’t given him any advice and I haven’t gotten a wedding gift yet. I usually delay myself when it comes to gifts like that. So maybe six months in, I’ll give it to him, maybe.”
Leclerc joked that the sport will be in the thick of the 2026 campaign at that point, so if Ferrari is competitive at the front, the gift of a maiden World Championship would be one he would appreciate.
Asked about what sort of present he would like from Hamilton, Leclerc smiled, “Well, in six months’ time it will be end of the season, so probably a title will be nice, but I’m not sure he would be willing to give me a title!”
Ferrari appears set to be among the pre-season favourites after a promising showing throughout testing, but the track action will get underway in earnest in Australia this weekend.