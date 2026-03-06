Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts 

Timothée Chalamet seems to be paying no heed to the debate he has ignited during his interview with Matthew McConaughey!
For those unaware, the Call Me Bae star has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of Ballet dancers and the opera industry by showing less interest while conversing with the Oppenheimer actor at the University of Texas last month.
Despite receiving the harsh scrutiny on social media, Timothée remained unfazed as he just kicked off the Asia Tour after his mega A24 film, Marty Supreme, crossed $172.8 million worldwide.
Days before his award-winning drama movie premiered in Japan and China, Kylie Jenner’s beau shared a carousel of his light-hearted tour on his Instagram account on Thursday, March 5th.
"How you gonna go to Japan with no motion," the 30-year-old Oscar-nominated actor enthusiastically noted.
On one side, the A Complete Unknown actor is attracting Generation Z and Millennials with his smart marketing campaign in Japan and China, and on the other side, he has "plucked the strings" of the ballet and Opera industry, sparking online debate.
His remarks that "I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive," left a professional ballet dancer and co-owner of Smallsdance studio, Amar Smalls, to defend ballet dancing.
In another Instagram post, three-time Grammy-winning opera singer Isabel Leonard expressed her disappointment, "Honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow-minded in his views about art."
Despite this backlash, Timothée Chalamet has not issued any statement on the ongoing controversy.