Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner enjoy double date with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have sent social media into a frenzy after being spotted on an unexpected double date, reigniting speculation about the nature of their relationship.
Over the weekend, The Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights actor sparked major online buzz after joining Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for an unexpected star-studded double date in Los Angeles.
Images from the night reveal Elordi at the wheel with Kendall in the passenger seat, while The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka star rode together in the back during the nighttime outing.
A number of images captured the group trying to avoid the cameras inside the car as paparazzi gathered nearby, sparking instant buzz across entertainment platforms and social media.
The outing comes amid continued speculation surrounding Kendall and Elordi, who have recently been linked after multiple reported appearances together in Los Angeles and Hawaii.
The pair is spotted locked in deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026, and a month after the dating rumors explode globally during the first weekend of Coachella.
On the other hand, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have continued to keep much of their relationship private despite making occasional public appearances together over the past year.