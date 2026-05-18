News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner enjoy double date with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner sparked major online buzz after joining Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for double date

Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner enjoy double date with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner enjoy double date with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have sent social media into a frenzy after being spotted on an unexpected double date, reigniting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights actor sparked major online buzz after joining Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for an unexpected star-studded double date in Los Angeles.

Images from the night reveal Elordi at the wheel with Kendall in the passenger seat, while The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka star rode together in the back during the nighttime outing.

A number of images captured the group trying to avoid the cameras inside the car as paparazzi gathered nearby, sparking instant buzz across entertainment platforms and social media.

The outing comes amid continued speculation surrounding Kendall and Elordi, who have recently been linked after multiple reported appearances together in Los Angeles and Hawaii.


The pair is spotted locked in deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026, and a month after the dating rumors explode globally during the first weekend of Coachella.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have continued to keep much of their relationship private despite making occasional public appearances together over the past year.

Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason
Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason
Selena Gomez teams up with Cate Blanchett for Brady Corbet's adult-themed film
Selena Gomez teams up with Cate Blanchett for Brady Corbet's adult-themed film
Niall Horan reacts to Harry Styles’ engagement, reveals wedding attendance plans
Niall Horan reacts to Harry Styles’ engagement, reveals wedding attendance plans
John Stamos shares emotional throwback photos with Bob Saget in heartfelt tribute
John Stamos shares emotional throwback photos with Bob Saget in heartfelt tribute
Pete Davidson's camp responds to Elsie Hewitt's 'co-parenting' claims amid split
Pete Davidson's camp responds to Elsie Hewitt's 'co-parenting' claims amid split
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz
Zoë Kravitz parties with Harry Styles' mom at singer's Amsterdam concert: Watch
Zoë Kravitz parties with Harry Styles' mom at singer's Amsterdam concert: Watch
Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: 'Stressful'
Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: 'Stressful'
Paris Jackson finally explains 'weird' neck appearance after fan speculation
Paris Jackson finally explains 'weird' neck appearance after fan speculation
2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises
2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises
Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026
Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026
Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film buzz
Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film buzz

Popular News

Long Island Rail Road strike: NYC officials warn of Monday travel chaos

Long Island Rail Road strike: NYC officials warn of Monday travel chaos
30 minutes ago
Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason

Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason
an hour ago
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
an hour ago