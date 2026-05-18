Selena Gomez teams up with Cate Blanchett for Brady Corbet's adult-themed film 

Selena Gomez is gearing up to explore a new acting genre with Brady Corbet's upcoming X-rated film.
On Sunday, May 17, news broke that the singer-turned-actress has joined forces with Cate Blanchett to share the big screen for the upcoming anticipated film.
During the masterclass at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the Australian actress and film producer accidentally let slip that she was "about to work with Brady Corbet on a film."
Shortly after the reveal, industry insiders confirmed that she will next appear on screen alongside the pop star and Michael Fassbender.
According to Mid-Day and News.Az Gomez has already been locked for the project, but has remained mum about the new project.
However, while her public appearance at the 79th annual film festival, Blanchett revealed that the project will be a genre-defying, potentially "X-rated" historical epic centring on American mysticism and the history of the occult.
For those unfamiliar, Selena Gomez, who is widely known for her singing, has also expanded her Hollywood career before signing up for the upcoming X-rated project.
The Ice Cream hitmaker also stars as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, a genre-defying, Spanish-language crime-musical directed by Jacques Audiard.
Notably, the film premiered on May 18, 2024.