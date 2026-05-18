Blake Lively breaks silence in first message after shocking US exit plan exposed

Blake Lively has broken her silence amid reports that she and husband Ryan Reynolds are considering to move out of the US after Justin Baldoni drama.
Recently speaking exclusively to an American outlet a source claimed that "Blake and Ryan are desperate for a fresh start away from all the stress and misery that’s totally taken over their lives."
"Even if they wind up doing it for a temporary period, they want to get away and clear their heads," they added.
The insider close to the Age of Adaline actress - who recently settled her sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin, further revealed, "They will almost certainly keep a base in the States, but at this point, it makes sense for them to relocate for a while, get away from all the sniping and work to rebuild their reputations."
However, these reports are yet to be confirmed by the couple - who recently offered fans a look into their close bond with a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute from Ryan to Blake.
Just days after the relocation claims by the sources, Blake turned to her official Instagram account on Sunday, May 17 to share a sweet message for her longtime bestie.
Alongside a beaming selfie of her with Angel Niles from their outing to Adult Disney, Blake wrote, "21 years of friendship later. We've grown up, but our preferred activities haven't"
Next in line was a video of yummy donuts with a caption, "at least we eat like grown ups".