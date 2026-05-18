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Explosive truth behind Ryan Gosling’s sudden exit from ‘The Lovely Bones’ revealed

The 'Project Hail Mary' actor was suddenly fired from Peter Jackson’s 2009 fantasy thriller movie

Explosive truth behind Ryan Gosling’s sudden exit from ‘The Lovely Bones’ revealed
Explosive truth behind Ryan Gosling’s sudden exit from ‘The Lovely Bones’ revealed

The shocking reason for Ryan Gosling’s sudden exit from The Lovely Bones has been revealed, years after the 2009 movie release.

It’s worth mentioning here that Gosling was originally cast as Jack Salmon, the grieving father of the main character, in the thriller fantasy movie.

He then later revealed in a 2010 interview that he was fired from the cast after he gained 60 pounds.

Now, the movie director, Peter Jackson finally made a shocking admission regarding the infamous recasting of Gosling in his movie adaptation.

He told during his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival that it was not solely the Barbie actor’s weight gain.


Speaking after accepting an Honorary Palme d’Or, Jackson explained the reasoning and placed the responsibility on the filmmakers.

He further explained that whenever a recasting occurs, the fault lies entirely with the production team for making the wrong choice initially rather than any specific wrongdoing by the performer.

“You just got to realise that what you were imagining isn’t really quite happening, which means that we got it wrong and so we take full responsibility,” the 64-year-old filmmaker went on to say.

The director also praised the The Fall Guy actor as a “fantastic actor” but stressed that successful filmmaking relies heavily on chemistry.

On professional front, Ryan Gosling was last seen in 2026’s Project Hail Mary, meanwhile, Peter Jackson is actively returning to the big screen as a writer and producer for 2027’s Lord of the Rings spin-off The Hunt for Gollum.

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