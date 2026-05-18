Niall Horan reacts to Harry Styles’ engagement, reveals wedding attendance plans

Niall Horan has revealed he will not be attending his former bandmate Harry Styles’ wedding to Zoë Kravitz, following the pair’s surprise engagement announcement.
In a recent on-air chat, the One Direction alum was questioned about his bandmate’s wedding plans and quipped that he was “too busy” for the celebration.
Speaking on The Edge Breakfast radio show in New Zealand this week, he was asked whether he had any “big events,” such as weddings, in his diary.
The Dinner Party singer said, “A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's going to be very fun.”
When asked whether any of these “mates” were former colleagues, Niall realised the implication and said, “All right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine … I am not going, if that's what you're asking.”
The hosts shared their disappointment, before Niall joked, “I'm a busy man.”
Styles is understood to be engaged to The Batman actress after a brief but intense romance, with Zoë photographed last month with a striking diamond ring on her left hand.
The speculation about Harry’s wedding is intensifying, with reports suggesting the pair have been scouting venues in France and Italy.
Notably, the doubts have continued to circulate over their relationship since the group went on hiatus in 2016, with the only time they were seen together being at Liam Payne’s memorial service in 2024.
Previously, a source told Daily Mail that while Niall is on equal enough terms with Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, all three stars have tensions with Harry.