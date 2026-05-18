Katie Price drops bombshell admission about husband Lee Andrews in new post

Katie Price recently made a striking admission regarding her husband, Lee Andrews, in a recent public statement.
It is to be noted that Price initially accused her new husband of faking his disappearance in order to skip attending Good Morning Britain with her.
Now, in a shocking turn of events, the glamour model in a video message on her Instagram issued a statement, claiming that Andrews was actually missing.
According to the 47-year-old reality TV star, her 43-year-old husband had been missing for three days.
Moreover, Price fears that Andrews, who married the former model in January 2026, may have been kidnapped.
While shedding further light on the matter, she said, “The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10pm, he was trying to go through the boarder in Dubai to get on a flight to me.”
According to media personality, the location of her husband, who was trying to get through the border at Hatta, went off at 10.03 pm on Wednesday night and that's the last contact anyone has had with him.
In the end, the worried mother-of-five said, “We're now wondering, as far-fetched as it is, he's a missing person. I don't know if he's been kidnapped.”
It’s worth mentioning here that before marrying Lee Andrews, Katie Price had been married three times.