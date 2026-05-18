Tom Kane, 'Star Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' voice actor dies at 64: Rep reveals cause of death

The renowned voice actor, Tom Kane, has breathed his last at 64.
As per TMZ's report, Tom passed away on Monday at hospital in Kansas City with all his family members around him.
Tom's exact cause of death is unclear, however, according to the outlet he was going through medical complications since suffering a stroke in 2020.
The voice actor's rep Zach McGinnis in his official statement to TMZ noted, "Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever."
" But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering," added Zach in his emotional statement.
Tom gave his voice to Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls besides various voice acting projects on his credits.