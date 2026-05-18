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Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up

Turner is the latest names linked to new James Bond

Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up
Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up

Callum Turner reportedly joined the race for the role of James Bond as auditions for the character as competition heats up.

According to a report by Variety, apart from Turner and Jacob Elordi, Tom Francis, who is best known for his role in Sunset Boulevard, has also auditioned for the iconic role.

The British stage actor’s casting has been revealed by the sources, suggesting that it's still in process.

Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up

However, neither casting director Nina Gold nor Francis’ representatives have publicly commented on the matter.

Among those rumoured castings are Turner, Elordi, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for his role of Tangerine in the action-comedy movie Bullet Train.

Moreover, another renowned name that surfaced was Cosmo Jarvis, following his standout appearance in Shōgun and Alex Garland’s Warfare, however, his involvement has been firmly denied.

Speculations around the casting of new James Bond after Daniel Craig’s exit has been growing day by day.

It’s worth mentioning here that Craig officially exited the James Bond franchise in 2021 upon the release of his fifth and final film, No Time to Die in order to escape the intense physical toll of the role and to fulfill a long-standing personal agreement with producers to kill the character off.

The next James Bond film, being titled as Bond 26, currently in early development, is expected to be released in late 2027 or 2028.

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