Lady Gaga takes ‘Wednesday’ song 'Dead Dance' success to next level with Emmys submission

Lady Gaga recently submitted her Dead Dance song from Netflix’s Wednesday for consideration in one of the categories at the Emmys.
Written and produced by Gaga and her frequent collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut, her song, as per Variety, her original played in the Netflix series will be submitted in the outstanding music and lyrics category.
The song of Gaga, who also made a brief cameo in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, could be heard in the second season of the series during Episode 7.
It plays when Enid, played by Emma Myers, and Agnes, played by Evie Templeton, performs a dance routine during the Venetian Gala.
It’s worth mentioning here that this year’s Emmy nominations voting will begin on June 11, 2026, where ballots will become available online.
The nominations-round voting will be closed at 10:00 pm on June 22.
Around June 26 to July 7, the voting takes place for peer group-specific top 10 round panels. The nominations will be officially announced on July 8.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026, at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.