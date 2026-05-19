Sydney Sweeney’s beau Scooter Braun reveals his reaction on bold 'Euphoria' scenes

Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend, Scooter Braun, is reportedly unfazed by her “provocative” scenes in HBO’s Euphoria.
According to Page Six, a source shared that the music producer completely backs the Anyone But You actress, including the revealing and steamy scenes she has become famous for on HBO’s hit drama series.
“Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in ‘Euphoria’ or any of the work she does as an actress,” the insider said.
The tipster went on to share, “He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.”
“Their relationship is very secure, and there’s a strong level of trust between them,” the source continued.
They added, “Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished.”
The insider added that “they’re both very happy together and things between them have been going really well.”
On Sunday’s episode, the Christy star’s character Cassie appeared in a nearly nude scene with a yellow python wrapped around her during a photoshoot.
Notably, Sydney Sweeney has played Cassie Howard on Euphoria since its 2019 debut.