'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary

Monsters, Inc. might surprise its fans with a huge announcement on its 25th anniversary!
Before the popular Pixar franchise marks the special occasion in November this year, a report has already emerged that the makers of the comedy-adventure film are eyeing its third instalment.
On Friday, March 7, an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that a third Monsters, Inc. movie is now in development at Disney's Oscar-winning animation studio.
Insiders, who are "familiar with the matter," have officially confirmed that the announcement will be made by the creators a few months before celebrating the silver jubilee.
Notably, it has yet to be disclosed by the sources how many celebrities will lend their voices to iconic animated characters.
For those unaware, the franchise's first movie, Monsters, Inc., was initially released in 2001, which revolves around the premise that monsters must scare children to power the city.
However, the prequel to Monsters, Inc., titled Monsters University, was then released in the United States of America on June 21, 2013.
At the time, Pixar originally considered a 2012 release, but the film was officially released in 3D and theatres on this date, following the 2001 original.
Though with Monsters, Inc. 3, this will mark the franchise's first feature film in at least 13 years.