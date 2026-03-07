News
  By Bushra Saleem
2026 Paralympic Winter Games begins with Russia's return, Iran boycott

Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games kicks off after opening ceremony at the Arena di Verona

Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games have begun with unforgettable Opening Ceremony at one of the world’s most iconic historic venues, the Arena di Verona.

According to Associated Press, The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics opened Friday, March 6, amid the tensions of intensifying war in the Middle East and with some countries boycotting the opening ceremony because of the return of the Russian flag to the global sports stage.

The Russian flag made its return during the nations’ parade, marking the first time it was flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and signaling a possible full-fledged return to the Olympic circles ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Some boos were heard as the Russian athletes entered the stage during the parade. Four members of the delegation represented the country wearing a bright red uniform.

They waved to the crowd as they paraded at the ancient Arena di Verona that was retrofitted with new wheelchair ramps and accessible restrooms along with other safety upgrades.

Russia’s national anthem could be played for gold medalists for the first time on the stage of a major global sporting event since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian athletes were initially banned because of a state-sponsored doping program, and the sanctions had continued after the invasion.

There was applause when Ukraine was announced, but none of its athletes were seen as the country went through with its boycott of the ceremony.

Six other nations had planned to not attend for political reasons, according to the International Paralympic Committee: the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania.

