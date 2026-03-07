Timothée Chalamet gets roasted by Opera experts over ‘no one cares’ comment

Timothée Chalamet landed into hot water due to his insensitive comment about ballet and opera.
Academy Award nominee set the opera and ballet worlds abuzz recently when, in an interview for Variety and CNN, he said that "no one cares" about the art forms despite the fact that his grandmother, mother, and sister were ballerinas.
The Marty Supreme star said, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or, you know, things where it’s like ‘hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore, all respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”
The ballet and opera worlds have been quick to respond to the slight.
The Metropolitan Opera, in between its recent four encore performances of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay which enjoyed a near-sold-out run this past fall reposnded to the comments through a a video on Instagram.
The clip showed backstage artists working at the Met with the caption “All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there,” tagging Chalamet in the post.
Los Angeles Opera apologized that they could not offer Chalamet complimentary tickets to their nearly sold-out run of Philip Glass’ Akhnaten.