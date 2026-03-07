Daryl Hannah finally speaks out on romance with JFK Jr. after decades-long silence

Daryl Hannah has finally broken her decades-long silence on her relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr.
In an explosive new essay penned for The New York Times, the 65-year-old American actress opened up about her relationship with the late businessman and attorney and slammed the new biographical TV series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, for wrongfully portraying her.
The nine-episode based first installment shines spotlight on JFK Jr.’s dating life, showing how he went from being in an on-and-off-again relationship with Hannah to begin new romance with Carolyn Bessette, with whom he tied the knot.
However, according to Daryl Hannah, her character in the show was “not even a remotely accurate” portrayal of her life, conduct and relationship with her former beau.
Breaking silence on her relationship with JFK Jr. after decades, she wrote, “The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John. The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue.”
The Wall Street actress continued, "I have long believed that engaging with distortion often amplifies it. But a recent tragedy-exploiting television series about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette features a character using my name and presents her as me. The choice to present her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident."
While she called out multiple moments from the show, one of them included a scene that showed her having a cocaine-fueled party with her pals in which the drug appears on a priceless Kennedy heirloom.
“I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties. I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial,” she stated.
She went on to slam, “I have never planted any story in the press. I never compared Jacqueline Onassis’ death to a dog’s. It’s appalling to me that I even have to defend myself against a television show. These are not creative embellishments of personality. They are assertions about conduct — and they are false.”
In her essay, Daryl Hannah also revealed, “I’ve endured a number of outrageous lies, crappy stories and unflattering characterizations before. I chose not to battle them but to focus on my work and respect my loved ones by keeping my private life private. But my silence should not be mistaken for agreement with lies.”
Daryl Hannah and John F. Kennedy Jr. first met in early 1980s and reconnected in 1988, after which they spent five years in an on-again, off-again relationship and finally broke up in 1994.