News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Stephen Hibbert 'Pulp Fiction' star dies at 68: Family reveals cause of death

The deceased actor's family confirmed his tragic death in a somber statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
Stephen Hibbert Pulp Fiction star dies at 68: Family reveals cause of death
Stephen Hibbert 'Pulp Fiction' star dies at 68: Family reveals cause of death 

Stephen Hibbert, who was known for his remarkable performance in Pulp Fiction, has tragically passed away. He was 68. 

According to Rolling Stone, the deceased actor's daughter, Rosalind, confirmed his death on Friday, March 6th, with a heartbreaking statement.

In a joint press release, issued by Stephen's children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg revealed their father died due to a severe heart attack on Monday, March 2nd.

"Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week. His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many," the kids lamented.

So far, they have yet to announce the details of the actor, who was born in Fleetwood, England, funeral. 

This tragic death marked the second of another Pulp Fiction actor, Peter Greene, who played the security guard Zed in the film.  

For those unaware, the late actor Stephen garnered the attention of fans through his pivotal role in Quentin Tarantino's superhit movie. 

He was also recognized for his roles in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Cat in the Hat, and more.     

'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary
'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary
Timothée Chalamet gets roasted by Opera experts over ‘no one cares’ comment
Timothée Chalamet gets roasted by Opera experts over ‘no one cares’ comment
Daryl Hannah finally speaks out on romance with JFK Jr. after decades-long silence
Daryl Hannah finally speaks out on romance with JFK Jr. after decades-long silence
Hailey Bieber steps out as fans say she ‘won in life’ after Selena-Benny dirty feet drama
Hailey Bieber steps out as fans say she ‘won in life’ after Selena-Benny dirty feet drama
Camila Cabello, Henry Chalhoub go Instagram official on singer's 29th birthday
Camila Cabello, Henry Chalhoub go Instagram official on singer's 29th birthday
Britney Spears’ sons take shocking decision for singer after her DUI arrest
Britney Spears’ sons take shocking decision for singer after her DUI arrest
Selena Gomez celebrates bachelorette party after big shout-out to Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez celebrates bachelorette party after big shout-out to Taylor Swift
Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 7 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood
Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 7 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood
Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed
Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed
Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday
Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday
Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest
Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud
Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud

Popular News

2026 Paralympic Winter Games begins with Russia’s return, Iran boycott

2026 Paralympic Winter Games begins with Russia’s return, Iran boycott
45 minutes ago
'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary

'Monsters, Inc.' renews for part 3? Here's what fans expect on 25th anniversary
37 minutes ago
Stephanie Buttermore: Jeff Nippard's fiancée passes away suddenly at 36

Stephanie Buttermore: Jeff Nippard's fiancée passes away suddenly at 36
3 hours ago