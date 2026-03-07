Stephen Hibbert 'Pulp Fiction' star dies at 68: Family reveals cause of death 

Stephen Hibbert, who was known for his remarkable performance in Pulp Fiction, has tragically passed away. He was 68.
According to Rolling Stone, the deceased actor's daughter, Rosalind, confirmed his death on Friday, March 6th, with a heartbreaking statement.
In a joint press release, issued by Stephen's children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg revealed their father died due to a severe heart attack on Monday, March 2nd.
"Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week. His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many," the kids lamented.
So far, they have yet to announce the details of the actor, who was born in Fleetwood, England, funeral.
This tragic death marked the second of another Pulp Fiction actor, Peter Greene, who played the security guard Zed in the film.
For those unaware, the late actor Stephen garnered the attention of fans through his pivotal role in Quentin Tarantino's superhit movie.
He was also recognized for his roles in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Cat in the Hat, and more.