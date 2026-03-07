News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal

Meghan Markle ends her lifestyle brand As Ever partnership with Netflix after almost a year

  • By Riba Shaikh
Heres why Meghan Markle relieved after ending As Ever Netflix deal
Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal

Meghan Markle is believed to be happy after cutting ties with Netflix in surprising move.

Almost a year after launching her lifestyle brand As Ever in partnership with the streaming giant, Meghan has ended her deal, as reported by various outlets on March 6.

An inside source exclusively told The Sun, that Prince Harry's wife feeling relieved to move forward independently amid fears that As ever was being "held back" by Netflix "cautious" approach.

The source also clarified that despite the split - which was mutual, the duchess and Netflix supremo Ted Sarandos remain on "good terms".

"Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company," the insider noted.

They continued, "It’s a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes."

"Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team," added the source.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have a "first-look" deal with the streaming giants with projects in the works.

This end of partnership came two months after Netflix axed the former Suits actress' lifestyle show With Love, Meghan after two seasons.



Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'
King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'
Sarah Ferguson may 'turn tables' if King Charles, Prince William take action
Sarah Ferguson may 'turn tables' if King Charles, Prince William take action
Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever
Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'
Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension
Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit
Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit

Popular News

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study
17 minutes ago
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin

Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
49 minutes ago
Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed

Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed

28 minutes ago