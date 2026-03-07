Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal

Meghan Markle is believed to be happy after cutting ties with Netflix in surprising move.
Almost a year after launching her lifestyle brand As Ever in partnership with the streaming giant, Meghan has ended her deal, as reported by various outlets on March 6.
An inside source exclusively told The Sun, that Prince Harry's wife feeling relieved to move forward independently amid fears that As ever was being "held back" by Netflix "cautious" approach.
The source also clarified that despite the split - which was mutual, the duchess and Netflix supremo Ted Sarandos remain on "good terms".
"Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company," the insider noted.
They continued, "It’s a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes."
"Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team," added the source.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have a "first-look" deal with the streaming giants with projects in the works.
This end of partnership came two months after Netflix axed the former Suits actress' lifestyle show With Love, Meghan after two seasons.