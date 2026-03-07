King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'

King Charles III has been hit with upsetting news regarding the health of a close royal family member.
As reported by Daily Mail, Marie Christine, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's beloved first cousin Prince Michael has suffered a stroke at the age of 81.
One of Marie's close pal told the outlet that "Her Royal Highness suffered a stroke"
They further confirmed that "Sadly, she is now bed-ridden."
Prince Michael of Kent's wife - who is nicknamed "Princess Pushy" because of her supposedly assertive personality had undergone a heart surgery in 2023.
"It shocked me," she said at the time, adding, "I still have to rest every afternoon."