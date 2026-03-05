A.J. Brown trade talks heat up as Eagles seek 'Quinnen Williams-type deal'

News
A.J. Brown trade has become a hot topic as multiple teams have showed interest while the Philadelphia Eagles are seeking a massive return.

According to Marca, star wide receiver has become the centerpiece of a high-stakes trade standoff. While several teams have reportedly submitted offers for the three-time Pro Bowler, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that none have met General Manager Howie Roseman's "Quinnen Williams-level" asking price.

As for the Eagles, it is not about losing a 1,000-yard receiver, it is a complex financial maneuver that is currently freezing the team's ability to budget for free agency.

The Sporting News reported that New England Patriots way to pursue trade for Brown got a bit easier, thanks to Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, the Bills reportedly reached an agreement on a trade to acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. That will go down as Buffalo's veteran WR acquisition for the offseason.

With that, the Bills' reported interest in A.J. Brown will go away, leaving one less team in the way.

One popular candidate has been the Raiders, who will presumably have new QB Fernando Mendoza and definitely need an upgrade to their receivers around him.

If Brown has any say, it is believed that he would probably prefer to go to a team that just played in the Super Bowl.

