Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice

  By Hania Jamil
Ferrari duo, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, led Melbourne first practice, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen

Welcome back to a brand new season of F1!

The opening practice at the Australian Grand Prix was dominated by Ferrari, as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured the first and second fastest times.

Leclerc replaced Hamilton in top spot with a late lap that made him 0.469 seconds faster than the rest of the field.

Max Verstappen was just behind the Ferrari duo, and his new teammate Isack Hadjar was fourth fastest, 0.820 seconds off the pace, ahead of 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad, who is making his debut for the Racing Bulls team.

Aston Martin faced difficulty on the tracks, with Fernando Alonso unable to run because of a problem with his Honda power unit, and an engine problem enabled Lance Stroll to manage just three laps.

Mercedes, who are considered favourites in Melbourne, had an average session with George Russell ranking seventh, 1.104 seconds off the pace, just behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

McLaren also had a problem with the gearbox, sending world champion Lando Norris to 19th place.

Kimi Antonelli was eighth fastest, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, whose teammate Nico Hulkenberg took the final spot in the top 10.

Haas driver Esteban Ocon was 11th, with teammate Oliver Bearman finishing fourteenth. Carlos Sainz was 12th with 2.056 seconds off the pace in his Williams, with teammate Alexander Albon coming in 15th.

Alpine duo Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasley were 16th and 18th, respectively, while Valtteri Bottas was 17th for the new Cadillac team with teammate Sergio Pérez 20th. 

