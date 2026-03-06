Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The second practice of the 2026 F1 season saw McLaren's Oscar Piastri as the fastest.
Piastri was 0.214 seconds faster than Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, whose teammate Russell was third fastest ahead of Ferrari's duo, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Leclerc, who was the fastest in the first session, was fifth, while Max Verstappen and Lando Norris came sixth and seventh, respectively, ahead of British rookie Arvid Lindblad.
The world champion, who only managed to do seven laps amid a gearbox problem on his McLaren during the first session, finished a full second off the pace.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished 20th and 21st, respectively, with Cadillac's Sergio Perez, who failed to set a competitive lap, behind them.
This also came after Aston team principal Adrian Newey made a shocking claim on Thursday that drivers Alonso and Stroll could suffer nerve damage due to vibration problems in their car.
Here are the Top 10 drivers of Australian GP second practice:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:19.729
2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.214
3. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.320
4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.321
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.562
6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.637
7. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.065
8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1.193
9. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +1.212
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +1.450