  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Slay the Spire 2 smashes previous record instantly after release

Sequels to the most influential indie sensations seems unpredictable, as everyone is unaware of the next step, similarly Slay the Spire, an exhilarating game, which inspired a torrent of other roguelike deckbuilders following it launched in early access in 2017.

Sometimes, the sequel fails to captivate the player's attention like the original one. However, it doesn’t seem to happen this time, as the Slay the Spire 2 has officially released in early access today, and instantly secured the first spot in the sellers list.

The recently introduced game is currently ranking in first position globally with 177,362 concurrent players.

Slay the Spire 2 gameplay

Slay the Spire 2, an intriguing indie sensation game, which is built on the same roguelike deckbuilding formula, which lets players climb the mysterious Spire, a massive structure filled with your opponents, strong rewards, and suspicious events.

The game entails a variety of exciting cards, potions, and relics that players can gather during their run.

Slay the Spire 2 upgrades

One of the major additions in Slay the Spire 2 is co-op multiplayer, allowing players to team up along with their four partners to enjoy playing with each other.

Much to the excitement of players, multiplayer runs also bring some special cards and team-based mechanics that allow players to combine strategies during combat and help each other lead towards victory.

Notably, Slay the Spire 2 introduces five intriguing characters. Some are also available in the original one, while two of them are new, bringing a set of excellent capabilities and playstyle.

