2026 Paralympic Winter Games: Everything to know about schedule, events, mascot

The 2026 Paralympic Winter Games are set to kick off with a number of athletes from around the world ready to show off their sporting excellence.
The Opening Ceremony 2026 marks the official beginning of the Milano Cortina Games, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 6, set to take place at Arena di Verona (Verona Olympic Arena) in Italy.
The 2026 Paralympic Winter Games overview:
Set to take place over the course of 10 days, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will feature hundreds of athletes competing in winter sports events designed for athletes with physical and visual impairments.
The competition will start on March 6 and will wrap up on March 15, with a total of six sports and 79 medal events.
Sports events at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games
The Games include six major winter sports, each with multiple categories designed for athletes with specific impairments.
Para Alpine Skiing is set to have 30 events, Para Cross-Country Skiing (20), Para Biathlon (18), Para Snowboard (8), Wheelchair Curling (2), and one event of Para Ice Hockey.
Each sport includes divisions such as sitting, standing and visually impaired categories.
The 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Full Schedule
The Games feature competitions across several days, beginning with the opening ceremony and continuing with daily medal events.
On March 6, the opening ceremony will start the Games, and the first medal events, including Alpine Skiing and Biathlon is scheduled for March 7.
Snowboard Cross Finals and Biathlon competitions will take place on March 8, following which the events include Super-G Alpine Skiing events (March 9), Alpine Combined and Cross-Country Sprint races (March 10), Cross-Country 10km races and Wheelchair Curling finals (March 11), Women's Giant Slalom (March 12), Biathlon Sprint Pursuit finals and Alpine Giant Slalom (March 13), and Snowboard Banked Slalom and Relay events (March 14).
Moreover, Para Ice Hockey Final and Closing Ceremony are scheduled for the last day, March 15.
Where to Watch the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games
Fans will have several options to watch the competition live, including NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. The UK audiences can catch the games on Channel 4, and selected live broadcasts will also be available on YouTube.
Mascot of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games
The official mascot of the 2026 Winter Paralympics is an active and creative stoat named Milo, inspired by the host cities Milan and Cortina.
Milo represents resilience and creativity, and as per the International Paralympic Committee, was born without a right leg and learns to use his tail to walk, run and hop.