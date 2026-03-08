Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family 

Princess Eugenie might be eyeing a move to California and working alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which insiders said has caused tension in the Royal Family.
The daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has found herself under huge scrutiny following her father's last month's arrest and her parents' association with disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.
Amid the backlash, pressure has intensified on Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice regarding what they knew about their parents' ties to the late convicted paedophile.
A source has shared with RadarOnline.com, "Eugenie has been deeply unsettled by how quickly circumstances have changed."
The 35-year-old is reportedly focusing on protecting her children from media and is figuring out what the current situation means for her future.
"Her relationship with Harry and Meghan has never faded, despite the geographic distance and family tensions. Over the years, there have been informal conversations about working together in some capacity, but Eugenie was wary of taking any step that might be interpreted as disloyal to the wider family structure," the insider noted.
It was shared that now she has been forced to think seriously about opportunities in California.
Another source added, "There have been preliminary discussions about how Eugenie's experience and interests could dovetail with the initiatives Harry and Meghan are developing, particularly in the charitable and creative spaces. It is still at a very early stage – no contracts, no official announcements – but there is a mutual willingness to explore what that collaboration might look like."
The insider continued, "For Eugenie, this is not about making a dramatic statement or turning her back on anyone. It is about establishing a professional path that stands on its own merits, separate from the turbulence surrounding her family. She is conscious of how easily her public image can be defined by events beyond her control, and she is keen to build something that reflects her own values and capabilities."
Prince Harry and Meghan creating an independent life in Montecito has opened Eugenie's eyes to new possibilities.
However, any formal alignment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would add the princess into the bad books of the royal family.
A royal source warned, "William and Catherine have been considerate toward her during an incredibly difficult period, and she does not take that for granted. There is affection there and a shared history that matters. But everyone understands that there are boundaries which cannot easily be crossed without consequence."
"If Eugenie were to step into a professional role alongside Harry and Meghan, it would not be viewed as a neutral career move. It would almost certainly be perceived within palace circles as aligning herself with one camp in an ongoing and unresolved family rift."