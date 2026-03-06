News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami welcomed by Trump at White House, name-drops Ronaldo

President Donald Trump welcomed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after their historic MLS win

  • By Hania Jamil
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami welcomed by Trump at White House, name-drops Ronaldo
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami welcomed by Trump at White House, name-drops Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and his MLS Cup-winning Inter Miami team were welcomed by President Donald Trump at the White House for a celebration.

The club, co-owned by David Beckham, received an invitation to visit the White House before their MLS match against DC United in Washington on Saturday.

On Thursday, March 5, Messi and his teammates stood on stage as Trump addressed the media, celebrating their triumph.

"It's my privilege to say what no other president has ever said before," Trump said. "Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi."

The president talked about how much his 19-year-old son, Barron, was looking forward to meeting Messi, adding, "He's a tremendous fan of yours. And a gentleman named Ronaldo," he noted. "Cristiano is great. You're great."

Addressing Messi, Trump added, "Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career, the most of all time.

"You could have gone anywhere in the world, any team in the world, and you chose Miami. I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride."

He also shared that he watched the Brazilian great Pelé when he played for the New York Cosmos.

Trump said, "I shouldn't say this, because you say I'm old, but I watched Pelé play."

Drawing a comparison between Messi and Pelé, the president said, "I don't know you may be better than Pelé. Pelé was pretty good. Who's better?"

Later, President Trump was handed a signature Miami pink soccer ball, and he also received a Miami jersey and watch from Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano.

Miami lifted the 2025 MLS Cup on December 6, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale, and the Argentinian star was named the league's MVP for the second consecutive season.

Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice
Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice
A.J. Brown trade talks heat up as Eagles seek 'Quinnen Williams-type deal'
A.J. Brown trade talks heat up as Eagles seek 'Quinnen Williams-type deal'
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton credits Kim Kardashian for positive approach in 2026 F1 season?
Lewis Hamilton credits Kim Kardashian for positive approach in 2026 F1 season?
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage due to 39.51 update
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage due to 39.51 update
Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89
Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments

Popular News

Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release

Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release

an hour ago
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts
3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice

Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice
2 hours ago