Lionel Messi, Inter Miami welcomed by Trump at White House, name-drops Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and his MLS Cup-winning Inter Miami team were welcomed by President Donald Trump at the White House for a celebration.
The club, co-owned by David Beckham, received an invitation to visit the White House before their MLS match against DC United in Washington on Saturday.
On Thursday, March 5, Messi and his teammates stood on stage as Trump addressed the media, celebrating their triumph.
"It's my privilege to say what no other president has ever said before," Trump said. "Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi."
The president talked about how much his 19-year-old son, Barron, was looking forward to meeting Messi, adding, "He's a tremendous fan of yours. And a gentleman named Ronaldo," he noted. "Cristiano is great. You're great."
Addressing Messi, Trump added, "Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career, the most of all time.
"You could have gone anywhere in the world, any team in the world, and you chose Miami. I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride."
He also shared that he watched the Brazilian great Pelé when he played for the New York Cosmos.
Trump said, "I shouldn't say this, because you say I'm old, but I watched Pelé play."
Drawing a comparison between Messi and Pelé, the president said, "I don't know you may be better than Pelé. Pelé was pretty good. Who's better?"
Later, President Trump was handed a signature Miami pink soccer ball, and he also received a Miami jersey and watch from Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano.
Miami lifted the 2025 MLS Cup on December 6, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale, and the Argentinian star was named the league's MVP for the second consecutive season.