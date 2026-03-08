Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2

Shahid Kapoor recently dropped a major update on Farzi Season 2.
The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, March 8, and released a behind-the-scenes still from the highly anticipated series, confirming that the filming for the second season has officially begun.
The Vivah star posted a black and white photograph with the makers of the series, along with the caption, “Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!”
Kapoor also posted a photo of a table where his photos were spread across, while the script for the upcoming series sat in the middle.
It’s worth mentioning here that Farzi Season 2 is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video in the second half of 2026.
Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, the Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller series revolves around a struggling artist named Sunny, who ends up using his talents to build a counterfeit note running scam.
He pairs up with his best friend to tap into the illegal market, however, he faces a lot of challenges on his way.
Apart from the Kabir Singh actor, the 2023 series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Chittaranjan Giri, and Zakir Hussain.
On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor, who recently starred in violent thriller film O'Romeo, will soon star in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.