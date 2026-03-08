News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2

Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Farzi’ Season 1 was released in 2023

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2

Shahid Kapoor recently dropped a major update on Farzi Season 2.

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, March 8, and released a behind-the-scenes still from the highly anticipated series, confirming that the filming for the second season has officially begun.

The Vivah star posted a black and white photograph with the makers of the series, along with the caption, “Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!”

Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2

Kapoor also posted a photo of a table where his photos were spread across, while the script for the upcoming series sat in the middle.

It’s worth mentioning here that Farzi Season 2 is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video in the second half of 2026.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, the Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller series revolves around a struggling artist named Sunny, who ends up using his talents to build a counterfeit note running scam.

He pairs up with his best friend to tap into the illegal market, however, he faces a lot of challenges on his way.

Apart from the Kabir Singh actor, the 2023 series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Chittaranjan Giri, and Zakir Hussain.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor, who recently starred in violent thriller film O'Romeo, will soon star in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update
Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary
Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary

Popular News

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
22 minutes ago
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors

Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors

2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month

59 minutes ago