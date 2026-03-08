International Women’s Day: 6 inspiring biopics to watch with your favourite woman

This International Women's Day, let’s celebrate it with movies inspired by the real-life stories of women who broke barriers and made ironic name in history.
On this special day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, here’s a list of six must-watch biopics from both Hollywood and Bollywood that should be in your watchlist.
1. Hidden Figures
The 2016 biopic movie follows the true story of three African-American women; Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who worked as mathematicians at NASA during the 1950s and 1960s Space Race.
The biographical drama stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, and Kevin Costner.
2. On the Basis of Sex
The 2018 biographical movie is based on legal drama that focuses on the early life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The biographical drama features her struggles with gender discrimination as a student and young lawyer back in the 1950sy.
The movie stars Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, and Justin Theroux.
3. Erin Brockovich
This 2000 biography film is based on the true story of a legal assistant named Erin Brockovich who led a successful lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) over contamination of a town's water supply back in 1993.
The biographical drama stars Julia Roberts in the leading role.
4. Mary Kom
The 2014 film Mary Kom is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Mary Kom, which is portrayed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The movie showcases her impressive journey as a boxer from the rice farms in Imphal to the London Olympics, where she won the bronze medal in 2012.
The Indian movie also focuses on the boxer's challenges with training and continuing to compete even after the birth of her twin sons as well.
5. Shakuntala Devi
This 2020 biographical drama film is based on the life of the renowned Indian mathematician, writer, and astrologer named Shakuntala Devi.
The movie explores the life of Devi, who was also known as the "human computer", as a mathematical genius trying to maintain her personal life and complex relationship with her daughter.
The biographical drama stars Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the leading role.
6. Dangal
The 2016 movie is a biographical sports drama based on the real-life story of a former amateur wrestler named Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, into champion wrestlers for India.
The biographical drama chronicles the journey of the Phogat family from a small village in Haryana to international success.
The movie also highlights both sisters’ struggle against social stigma to train in a male-dominated sport.
The movie stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the leading role.