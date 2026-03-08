Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama 

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-flame, Hana Cross, has been "pressured" to join the ongoing family tensions.
The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria has been making headlines due to his distant behavior with his parents and siblings.
Now, an insider recently revealed to The Sun that Brooklyn's former girlfriend, whom he dated for nearly a year from 2018 to 2019, has been under pressure to feature in a "tell-all book" that has been in the works.
The bombshell memoir, which will be released in August, has prompted Victoria and David's family and friends to share their stories on the ongoing rift between them and their eldest child.
However, the couple, who married in July 1999, are not "happy" with this approach of the publishers.
"The Beckhams won't be happy. Some of their once-closest allies have been contacted. Even members of their family have had a knock on the shoulder to see if they'll talk," the source.
The tipster further noted that Hana has been directly contacted, but she is not ready to share the dark secrets of The Beckhams.
For those unaware, Hana Cross and Brooklyn Beckham dated for a year before parting ways in February 2019.
During their dating era, the model attended several fashion shows of Victoria Beckham and their family events.
As of now, it is too early to claim whether Hana Cross will join the feud, like other big names of the entertainment industry, including Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg.