News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday

Benny Blanco expressed love to Selena Gomez after a touching birthday tribute

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday

Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse of her romance with Benny Blanco while celebrating his 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Only Murder In The Building star penned a touching tribute for her music producer husband along with heartfelt pictures

In a shared post, Gomez dropped various loved-up snapshots with Blanco, including photos from their wedding day.

The Rare Beauty founder wrote in her post's caption, "Happy birthday my love."

"I love you with all my heart," she added.


Blanco reacted to heart touching post with a cute response in a comment section.

He penned, “u r the best birffday present i could ever ask for”

Soon after she posted her romantic shots, the fans couldn’t hold their emotions, they took the comment section to shower love on the couple.

One fan noted, “happy birthday to benny!! grateful for how happy he makes you”

Another expressed, “Happy Birthday @itsbennyblanco, i'm happy to see you both so happy.”

The third commented, “Obsessed with you two!! Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco.”

To note, Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, six months after they started dating.

After a year, Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco on Instagram, and in September 2025, they tied the knot in California.

Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez
Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?
Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute
Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day
Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama
Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama
Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split
Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade
Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade
Tom Holland, Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' costar's wild move fuels secret wedding buzz
Tom Holland, Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' costar's wild move fuels secret wedding buzz
International Women’s Day: 6 inspiring biopics to watch with your favourite woman
International Women’s Day: 6 inspiring biopics to watch with your favourite woman
Britney Spears' major heartbreak resurfaces in wake of her shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears' major heartbreak resurfaces in wake of her shocking DUI arrest
Ariana Grande celebrates special milestone amid 8th album speculation
Ariana Grande celebrates special milestone amid 8th album speculation

Popular News

King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise

King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise
37 minutes ago
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war

Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
2 hours ago
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse

Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
3 hours ago