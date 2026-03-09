Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday

Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse of her romance with Benny Blanco while celebrating his 38th birthday.
Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Only Murder In The Building star penned a touching tribute for her music producer husband along with heartfelt pictures
In a shared post, Gomez dropped various loved-up snapshots with Blanco, including photos from their wedding day.
The Rare Beauty founder wrote in her post's caption, "Happy birthday my love."
"I love you with all my heart," she added.
Blanco reacted to heart touching post with a cute response in a comment section.
He penned, “u r the best birffday present i could ever ask for”
Soon after she posted her romantic shots, the fans couldn’t hold their emotions, they took the comment section to shower love on the couple.
One fan noted, “happy birthday to benny!! grateful for how happy he makes you”
Another expressed, “Happy Birthday @itsbennyblanco, i'm happy to see you both so happy.”
The third commented, “Obsessed with you two!! Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco.”
To note, Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, six months after they started dating.
After a year, Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco on Instagram, and in September 2025, they tied the knot in California.