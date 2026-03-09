Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba put Joe Burrow dating rumors to rest with a special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez, sharing sweet moments from their trip.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Into The Blue starlet posted a carousel of images from their fun-filled trip.
The photo collection captured sweet interactions, with Alba kissing Ramirez on the cheek and Ramirez kissing her back.
The mother of three captioned the carousel, "The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller #CDMX."
For her romantic getaway, Alba served looks in a casual white top, cream cardigan, jeans and baseball cap while relishing on tacos.
Alba shared a tender moment from her Mexico City trip, posting a photo of her gazing lovingly at boyfriend Ramirez as they strolled through the city.
In a shared post, she dropped a photo of artwork she saw, and historical pieces that featured Frida Kahlo.
She also slipped into an all-black ensemble for another day out exploring the city.
Notably, this post came after Alba ignited romance rumours with NFL star Joe Burrow following they were spotted together at a blackjack table around 2 a.m. at the Zero Bond opening in Las Vegas on March 7, 2026.
On the other hand, Alba and Ramirez were first seen together in May 2025 and according per Us Weekly source, "they were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."
They made their red carpet debut on October 3, 2025, at the Valentina premiere, and Alba later confirmed her relationship while filming The Mark in Australia.