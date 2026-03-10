News
  By Salima Bhutto
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans

Zakir Khan announced a long break from stand-up in January 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zakir Khan, who announced a long break from stand-up in January, finally spilled the beans on how long his break will be.

The 38-year-old comedian gave an interview to ANI via video message, where he clarified many things.

According to him, he has no intention of quitting live comedy.

The comedian also noted that he wants to spend time with people, wants to live like a student and looks after his health.

According to the Comicstaan actor, this will just be a 1.5-2-year break, which is not very long.

For the unversed, Zakir Khan announced his decision to take a break back in January 2026.

During his show in Hyderabad, the Farzi Mushaira performer shared with audience, “I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030.”

According to the popular Indian comedian, it will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of his health and to sort out a few other things.

In the end, he also expressed, “So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much.” 

