Iran's military threatens global energy shutdown: 'Not a single litre' to leave region

Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a defiant ultimatum threatening to completely halt global energy flows if U.S. and Israeli airstrikes continue.
The warning comes as the region enters a second week of heavy fighting following the February 28 death of former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In a sharp escalation of economic warfare, IRGC spokesman Ali-Muhammed Naeini declared that the "Iranian armed forces will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice."
The threat specifically targets the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for 20% for the world's oil supply. Mocking U.S. claims that the war is nearing a conclusion, the IRGC added:
"It is we who will determine the end of the war," insisting that American forces cannot dictate the timeline of the conflict.
The rhetoric has rattled global markets, even as President Donald Trump predicted a swift victory. In a blunt response on Truth Social, Trump warned that any interference with oil exports would lead to strikes "twenty times harder," than those already seen.
Despite the warnings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled that diplomacy is dead, stating, "I don't think talking with Americans anymore would be on our agenda."