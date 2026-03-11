'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'

Hannah Montana fans recently shared mixed reactions to Miley Cyrus starrer Anniversary Special after Disney released its official teaser.
On Tuesday, March 10, Disney+ dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.
In the brief trailer, Cyrus, who is dressed as Montana, could be seen dancing with her father and legendary singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who played Robby Ray Stewart in the show.
The caption of the teaser read, “Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20.”
Soon after the trailer was dropped, fans were quick to respond with one user expressing disappointment as she wrote on X, "Reanimating a dead sitcom for nostalgia clicks proves Disney lacks fresh ideas. Milking a decade old horse because current talent fails to stick. Truly a desperate cash grab."
Another user was was happy as he posted, "Congratulations beautiful girl yeii I grew up eith Hanna Montana I need this as soon as possible you were one of my inspirations for music I also have some covers from songs you sang."
Another one wrote, "Wait… it’s been 20 years since Hannah Montana? The world wasn’t ready for how iconic Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana would become."
One of the users commented, "20 years and it still holds up. Hannah Montana genuinely shaped a generation and nobody talks about how massive that cultural impact actually was."
One user was definitely hit with nostalgia, as he wrote, "hannah montana premiered 20 years ago and an entire generation just felt their knees creak reading that. miley went from disney channel to wrecking ball to flowers to grammy winner and somehow the show still feels like it was yesterday. time is undefeated. (sic)"
In the end, one user expressed that this brings back so many memories and as per the user, he cannot wait for March 24 cannot come soon enough.
It's worth mentioning here that Miley Cyrus starrer Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.