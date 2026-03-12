News
  By Salima Bhutto
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises

  • By Salima Bhutto
The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated movie, Bhooth Bangla has finally been revealed.

Filled with scream and surprises, the 58-year-old actor took to Instagram and dropped the exciting teaser for his fans and followers.

As expected, the movie marks the highly-awaited reunion of Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav under guidance of Bollywood filmmaker Priyadarshan.

In the caption, Kumar wrote, “Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter? #BhoothBanglaTeaser out now: link in bio.”

According to the post, the horror-comedy is a unique mix of comedy, horror and a star-studded cast.

Apart from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, the movie also stars Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma.

The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with the Jolly LLB 3 actor’s production company, Cape of Good Films.

Moreover, the screenplay of the forthcoming movie has been written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, while the story was developed by Akash Kaushik.

It’s worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla will be released in theatres on March 12, 2026.

