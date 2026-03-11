News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth

$6.9 million on lobster tails, $2 million on Alaskan king crab and $15.1 million on steaks

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth
Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth

A bombshell report from watchdog group Open the Books reveals the Pentagon led by Secretary Pete Hegseth burned through a staggering $93.4 billion in September 2025 alone.

The record-breaking “use-it-or-lose-it” spending spree at the end of the fiscal year included eye-popping luxury purchases that have critics questioning military priorities.

While the bulk of the funds went to weapons and contracts, the “frivolous” side of the ledger is what’s turning heads.


Taxpayers footed the bill for $6.9 million on lobster tail, $2 million on Alaskan king crab and $15.1 million on ribeye steaks.

Technology also saw a massive spike with $5.3 million spent on Apple devices including iPads purchased for $788 each, well above the $499 retail price.

The report highlights a trend of extravagance under Hegseth, noting that “there has never been anything quite like September 2025.”

Even more shocking, the Pentagon spent over $50 billion in the final five business days of the month. Other “essential” items included a $98,329 Steinway grand piano and $139,224 on doughnuts.

Open the Books has urged Hegseth to end these practices, stating, “Mr. Secretary, you have the power to end this practice today.”

IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war
How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war
How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

48 minutes ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
3 hours ago