Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth

A bombshell report from watchdog group Open the Books reveals the Pentagon led by Secretary Pete Hegseth burned through a staggering $93.4 billion in September 2025 alone.
The record-breaking “use-it-or-lose-it” spending spree at the end of the fiscal year included eye-popping luxury purchases that have critics questioning military priorities.
While the bulk of the funds went to weapons and contracts, the “frivolous” side of the ledger is what’s turning heads.
Taxpayers footed the bill for $6.9 million on lobster tail, $2 million on Alaskan king crab and $15.1 million on ribeye steaks.
Technology also saw a massive spike with $5.3 million spent on Apple devices including iPads purchased for $788 each, well above the $499 retail price.
The report highlights a trend of extravagance under Hegseth, noting that “there has never been anything quite like September 2025.”
Even more shocking, the Pentagon spent over $50 billion in the final five business days of the month. Other “essential” items included a $98,329 Steinway grand piano and $139,224 on doughnuts.
Open the Books has urged Hegseth to end these practices, stating, “Mr. Secretary, you have the power to end this practice today.”