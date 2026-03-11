How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, North Korea conducted its second major naval missile test in a week, launching strategic cruise missiles from the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon.
Leader Kim Jong Un, observing via video with his daughter stated the test ensures “the components of our war deterrent are now being encompassed in a very sophisticated operational system.”
He noted that the nation’s nuclear forces have “transitioned to a multifaceted operational stage.”
This escalation directly impacts the US-Iran-Israel war.
As the US and Israel intensify operations against Iran following the death of its former leader in an airstrike, Pyongyang is using this naval advancement to stress Western military resources.
By demonstrating high-tech “ship-to-ship attack capabilities,” North Korea forces the US to keep significant naval assets in the Pacific preventing a full military pivot to the Middle East.
Kim expressed satisfaction that the test confirmed the “reliability of the national integrated control system of strategic weapons.”
This “second front” pressure complicates US strategy as Washington must now manage a sophisticated nuclear adversary in Asia while simultaneously defending Israel against Iranian-led regional threats.