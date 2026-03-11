News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war

North Korea is using this naval advancement to stress Western military resources

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, North Korea conducted its second major naval missile test in a week, launching strategic cruise missiles from the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon.

Leader Kim Jong Un, observing via video with his daughter stated the test ensures “the components of our war deterrent are now being encompassed in a very sophisticated operational system.”

He noted that the nation’s nuclear forces have “transitioned to a multifaceted operational stage.”

This escalation directly impacts the US-Iran-Israel war.


As the US and Israel intensify operations against Iran following the death of its former leader in an airstrike, Pyongyang is using this naval advancement to stress Western military resources.

By demonstrating high-tech “ship-to-ship attack capabilities,” North Korea forces the US to keep significant naval assets in the Pacific preventing a full military pivot to the Middle East.

Kim expressed satisfaction that the test confirmed the “reliability of the national integrated control system of strategic weapons.”

This “second front” pressure complicates US strategy as Washington must now manage a sophisticated nuclear adversary in Asia while simultaneously defending Israel against Iranian-led regional threats.

Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities

Popular News

Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in

Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
55 seconds ago
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'

Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
2 hours ago
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
an hour ago