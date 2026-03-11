News
  By Najam-ul-Saqib
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war

In a fiery broadcast on March 10, 2026, conservative commentator Candace Owens officially broke with the White House, claiming that Donald Trump has betrayed America by leading the nation into a costly military conflict with Iran.

Speaking on episode 08 of her podcast, Owens argued that the administration’s current interventionist path serves foreign interests rather than the “America First” base that elected him.

The rift comes as the US continues military strikes in Iran, a move Owens suggests was orchestrated by outside influences.

During the episode, she did not hold back, stating, “Donald Trump has betrayed America” by abandoning his promise to end “foreign wars.”

She further alleged that the administration has been compromised, remarking that “the MAGA movement was never meant to be a proxy for foreign wars” and suggesting that the President is now “listening to the very neocons he once promised to exile.”

This public falling out marks a significant “turning point” for the conservative movement, as Owens joins voices like Tucker Carlson in criticizing the war.

While the White House has not officially responded, the divide highlights a growing battle for the future of the Republican Party.

