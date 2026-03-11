Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war

Spain has officially terminated the appointment of its ambassador to Israel, Ana Maria Salomon Perez, marking a significant escalation in the diplomatic shift between Madrid and Tel Aviv.
According to the official state gazette published on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the decision followed a proposal from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Council of Ministers meeting held a day prior.
The gazette stated, “I hereby order the termination of Ms Ana Maria Salomon Perez appointment as Ambassador of Spain to the State of Israel,” effectively leaving the Spanish embassy in Tel Aviv to be led by a charge d’affaires.
A Foreign Ministry source confirmed that this move stems from Spain’s firm opposition to the current military conflicts.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has become one of Europe’s most prominent critics of the situation, describing the recent escalation as “unjustifiable” and reiterating that Madrid’s official position is “no to the war.”
Tensions have worsened recently due to Spain’s refusal to allow US military bases on its soil to be used for strikes in the region.
This diplomatic downgrade follows months of friction including previous accusations from Israeli officials who labelled the Spanish government’s stance as “hostile.”