News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war

Israeli officials who labelled the Spanish government’s stance as ‘hostile’

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war

Spain has officially terminated the appointment of its ambassador to Israel, Ana Maria Salomon Perez, marking a significant escalation in the diplomatic shift between Madrid and Tel Aviv.

According to the official state gazette published on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the decision followed a proposal from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Council of Ministers meeting held a day prior.

The gazette stated, “I hereby order the termination of Ms Ana Maria Salomon Perez appointment as Ambassador of Spain to the State of Israel,” effectively leaving the Spanish embassy in Tel Aviv to be led by a charge d’affaires.


A Foreign Ministry source confirmed that this move stems from Spain’s firm opposition to the current military conflicts.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has become one of Europe’s most prominent critics of the situation, describing the recent escalation as “unjustifiable” and reiterating that Madrid’s official position is “no to the war.”

Tensions have worsened recently due to Spain’s refusal to allow US military bases on its soil to be used for strikes in the region.

This diplomatic downgrade follows months of friction including previous accusations from Israeli officials who labelled the Spanish government’s stance as “hostile.”

Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes

Popular News

Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in

Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
42 seconds ago
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'

Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
2 hours ago
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
an hour ago