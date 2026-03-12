News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy

Jack Osbourne’ father Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 in July 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy
Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy

Jack Osbourne recently introduced a new family member, months after losing his father Ozzy Osbourne.

According to the English-American media personality, he has become a father of a baby girl.

On Wednesday, March 11, Osbourne, along with his wife, Aree Gearhart, took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their second baby together.

While posting a monochromic video of their new born sleeping, the couple in a joint post revealed, "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne."

According to the post, their daughter was born earlier this month on March 5, and weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces at the time of her birth.

It’s worth mentioning here that the MTV's The Osbournes star, who is already a father to four more children, named the newborn daughter after his late father, who died at the age of 76 in July 2025 due to heart attack.

Just few days before his newborn's birth, he opened up about his father's final weeks prior to his death during the HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA podcast.

Jack Osbourne recalled that while putting Ozzy Osbourne to bed, his now late father told him, “Right before I left, I was putting him to bed and he was like brushing his teeth or whatever. He was looking at himself in the mirror and he goes, ‘I think I'm going to cut my hair off.’”

Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
Oscars 2026: Prediction markets hint at key winners of the night
Oscars 2026: Prediction markets hint at key winners of the night
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'
Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks
Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy
Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty
Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty
Billie Eilish steps into acting with powerful 'The Bell Jar' adaptation
Billie Eilish steps into acting with powerful 'The Bell Jar' adaptation
Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris
Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris
Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck
Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization
Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans

Popular News

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement
45 minutes ago
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement

Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
3 hours ago
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout

Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
2 hours ago