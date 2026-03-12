Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy

Jack Osbourne recently introduced a new family member, months after losing his father Ozzy Osbourne.
According to the English-American media personality, he has become a father of a baby girl.
On Wednesday, March 11, Osbourne, along with his wife, Aree Gearhart, took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their second baby together.
While posting a monochromic video of their new born sleeping, the couple in a joint post revealed, "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne."
According to the post, their daughter was born earlier this month on March 5, and weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces at the time of her birth.
It’s worth mentioning here that the MTV's The Osbournes star, who is already a father to four more children, named the newborn daughter after his late father, who died at the age of 76 in July 2025 due to heart attack.
Just few days before his newborn's birth, he opened up about his father's final weeks prior to his death during the HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA podcast.
Jack Osbourne recalled that while putting Ozzy Osbourne to bed, his now late father told him, “Right before I left, I was putting him to bed and he was like brushing his teeth or whatever. He was looking at himself in the mirror and he goes, ‘I think I'm going to cut my hair off.’”