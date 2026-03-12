News
  By Salima Bhutto
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce was finalised in January 2026

Nicole Kidman has finally reacted to her shocking divorce from Keith Urban, months after her divorce from the country singer was finalised.

The 58-year-old actress, during an interview with Variety on Wednesday, March 11, formally shared her first comment on her split from ex-husband, while speaking about her upcoming Practical Magic sequel and Scarpetta series.

The Holland performer was asked if she was doing good, to which she responded, "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good."

Kidman went on to say, "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that.

"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Babygirl actress was asked whether "every year is probably the year of Nicole Kidman", to this query, her response was, "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

According to the actress, she is now in a place of saying, that "2026. Here we go.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban initially met in 2005 and married later in 2006. 

The former couple share two daughters; 17-year-old Sunday Rose, and 15-year-old Faith Margaret.

