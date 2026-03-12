Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated movie, Dhurandhar The Revenge, has set an unbelievable record ahead of movie release.
It’s worth mentioning here that only three Bollywood films have crossed USD 10 million in the United States in their entire run, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge might be one of them.
According to Pinkvilla, the upcoming movie has surpassed USD 2.50 million in advance bookings in the United States, making it the fastest pre-seller for Indian cinema.
At the same time, before release, this is well ahead of Kalki 2898 AD, which was just over USD 2 million.
On March 11, the forthcoming movie added over USD 250K to its sales yesterday, so, crossing USD 4 million will come rather effortessly.
Moreover, this also makes a USD 10 million extended opening weekend quite unavoidable, as it would need something going terribly wrong to miss it.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming spy action thriller film is a direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera.
For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.