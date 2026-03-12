News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy

Elton John's husband David Furnish opens up about singer's health

  • By Salima Bhutto
Elton Johns husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy

Sir Elton John’s husband, David Furnish recently shared an update on the singer’s health amidst the recent controversy surrounding him and late Michael Jackson.

While speaking with Variety via an article published on March 10, Furnish opened up about his husband’s health, who has been suffering from a severe eye infection, saying, “He’s great. He’s battling on. He’s keeping busy and moving forward.”

According to the Crocodile Rock singer’s husband, John is happy being at home as a family with their sons.

“That’s why he came off the road. We really love parenting, we love our family, and we love being together, and that’s everything for us,” said the 63-year-old filmmaker, who shares two teenage sons with the 78-year-old legendary British singer.

John’s health update comes amid the recent controversy involving him in sexual abuse case filed against the King of Pop.

A lawsuit filed in February 2026 by Cascio family, named him, claiming that Jackson allegedly sexually abused victims at his home.

According to the complaint, Michael Jackson raped and molested one of the Cascio kids at the Merry Christmas hitmaker’s home in the United Kingdom.

Apart from Elton John, the lawsuit also included the name of Elizabeth Taylor.

Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty
Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty
Billie Eilish steps into acting with powerful 'The Bell Jar' adaptation
Billie Eilish steps into acting with powerful 'The Bell Jar' adaptation
Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris
Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris
Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck
Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization
Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans
Jennifer Aniston turns hairstylist for BFF Courteney Cox in fun collab: Watch
Jennifer Aniston turns hairstylist for BFF Courteney Cox in fun collab: Watch
Sombr blasts O2 Brixton Academy as 'most poorly managed' after fainting incident
Sombr blasts O2 Brixton Academy as 'most poorly managed' after fainting incident
Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi
Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

11 hours ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

13 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
13 hours ago