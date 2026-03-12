Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy

Sir Elton John’s husband, David Furnish recently shared an update on the singer’s health amidst the recent controversy surrounding him and late Michael Jackson.
While speaking with Variety via an article published on March 10, Furnish opened up about his husband’s health, who has been suffering from a severe eye infection, saying, “He’s great. He’s battling on. He’s keeping busy and moving forward.”
According to the Crocodile Rock singer’s husband, John is happy being at home as a family with their sons.
“That’s why he came off the road. We really love parenting, we love our family, and we love being together, and that’s everything for us,” said the 63-year-old filmmaker, who shares two teenage sons with the 78-year-old legendary British singer.
John’s health update comes amid the recent controversy involving him in sexual abuse case filed against the King of Pop.
A lawsuit filed in February 2026 by Cascio family, named him, claiming that Jackson allegedly sexually abused victims at his home.
According to the complaint, Michael Jackson raped and molested one of the Cascio kids at the Merry Christmas hitmaker’s home in the United Kingdom.
Apart from Elton John, the lawsuit also included the name of Elizabeth Taylor.