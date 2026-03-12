Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Wonka' star faced some backlash for saying "no one cares" about ballet and opera

Charlie Puth has spoken out in defense of lesser-appreciated art forms after comments by Timothée Chalamet about opera and ballet sparked discussion online.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Changes artist took to his X account to share his thoughts on more niche types of art.

"I feel compelled to say that even when an art form isn’t at the height of its popularity, traces of it still live on in the music and cinema that resonate with people today," Puth, 34, wrote on the platform.

He went on to say, "The popular music we hear now simply wouldn’t exist without the popular music that came before it centuries ago."

Puth made the comments after the Wonka star joined Matthew McConaughey in February 2026 for a Variety and CNN town hall at the University of Texas at Austin.

Chalamet previously commented on opera and ballet in a way that some viewers found belittling.

"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there," Chalamet said at the time.

While laughing, the Call Me By Your Name star said. "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

Timothée Chalamet’s remarks were widely criticized by opera and ballet artists.

