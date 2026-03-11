Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about life after her divorce from Ben Affleck.
In a preview of her upcoming interview on Nightline that aired Wednesday, March 11, on Good Morning America, the Unstoppable starlet shared a rare insight into her life after the Gone Girl actor’s split and revealed why she’s happier than ever.
“I’m in my happy era,” Lopez, 56, said.
She went on to say, “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.”
J.Lo also reflected on her unusual feeling, saying, “I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s — and even before that.”
The This Is Me… Now singer continued, “I’ve always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control.”
Lopez shared she’s focusing on self-trust and letting go of past pressures.
“I’ve gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more, instead of being so hard on myself and always trying to prove myself,” she said.
Lopez and Ben Affleck originally dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on Gigli, reunited in 2021, and eloped in July 2022.
She filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia reception in August 2024, with the split finalized in January 2025.