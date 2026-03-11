News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck

The 'Unstoppable' starlet shared a rare insight into her life after divorce from the 'Gone Girl' actor

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares big truth about her life after divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about life after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a preview of her upcoming interview on Nightline that aired Wednesday, March 11, on Good Morning America, the Unstoppable starlet shared a rare insight into her life after the Gone Girl actor’s split and revealed why she’s happier than ever.

“I’m in my happy era,” Lopez, 56, said.

She went on to say, “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.”

J.Lo also reflected on her unusual feeling, saying, “I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s — and even before that.”

The This Is Me… Now singer continued, “I’ve always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control.”

Lopez shared she’s focusing on self-trust and letting go of past pressures.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more, instead of being so hard on myself and always trying to prove myself,” she said.

Lopez and Ben Affleck originally dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on Gigli, reunited in 2021, and eloped in July 2022.

She filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia reception in August 2024, with the split finalized in January 2025.

Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization
Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans
Jennifer Aniston turns hairstylist for BFF Courteney Cox in fun collab: Watch
Jennifer Aniston turns hairstylist for BFF Courteney Cox in fun collab: Watch
Sombr blasts O2 Brixton Academy as 'most poorly managed' after fainting incident
Sombr blasts O2 Brixton Academy as 'most poorly managed' after fainting incident
Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi
Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet
Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours
Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

46 minutes ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
3 hours ago