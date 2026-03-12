Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout

Netflix is reportedly poised to pay up to a whooping amount for the AI filmmaking start‑up InterPositive, founded by Ben Affleck.
The streaming giant is set to make one of its biggest-ever acquisitions, reportedly will pay up to $600 million for InterPositive.
According to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, Affleck and InterPositive’s investors could receive up to $600 million from the Netflix deal if the company hits specific performance milestones.
The report revealed that the amount that Netflix paid upfront for InterPositive was less than that.
On March 5, Netflix announced the deal to buy Affleck’s InterPositive for undisclosed financial terms.
All 16 members of InterPositive will join Netflix, with Affleck as senior adviser.
The move follows Netflix walking away from its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition after Paramount Skydance’s higher $31/share bid.
Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, touted InterPositive’s AI technology as being able to provide partners “more choices, more control and more protection for their vision.”
The Gone Girl in a statement about Netflix’s deal for InterPositive, said, “I couldn’t be happier for this work to continue with the team at Netflix, and look forward to providing the broader creative community with access to what we build and the future we’re working towards together.”
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive uses AI to analyze a production’s dailies, helping filmmakers enhance postproduction with color, lighting, and visual effects.