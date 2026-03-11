News
  By Sidra Khan
Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys' ex-frontman, speaks out after sudden hospitalization

  • By Sidra Khan
Jello Biafra has finally issued a statement after facing terrifying health crisis.

Over the weekend, the former frontman of '70s hit punk rock band Dead Kennedys was rushed to hospital after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

Following the sudden hospitalization, the 67-year-old American singer released a detailed statement, explaining what led to the tragic health issue and shared about his ongoing recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Biafra's record label, Alternative Tentacle, shared his statement in a joint post with the singer's official account.

"I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor," he began.

The Holiday in Cambodia hitmaker continued, "I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realized I had ‘fallen and I can’t get up!'”

“It was this point I thought, Oh sh-t, I’m having a stroke! I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of [sic] rehabbing to do," Biafra added.

Concluding the post, the record label shared that the singer is “currently hospitalized but stable.”

For those unversed, Jello Biafra was the original lead singer of the Dead Kennedys from the band’s formation in 1978 until they broke up in 1986.

